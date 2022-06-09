Nigeria U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade, is confident about his side’s chances ahead of the WAFU B Championship that starts on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will open their account against the Black Starlets of Ghana at the Cape Coast stadium.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Ghana, Nduka Ugbade affirmed they couldn’t disappoint considering their performance on the continent.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are going to Ghana to do the nation proud. Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy. Nigeria have a pedigree in U17 football and we cannot afford to disappoint,” he said.

The two finalists from the tournament in Cape Coast will represent the WAFU B zone at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations billed for Algeria early next year, where all four semi finalists will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Peru.

