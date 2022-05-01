The Flying Eagles coaches led by Ladan Bosso have chosen a captain for the squad ahead of their opening match against Ghana at the 2022 WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Niamey, Niger, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Touted as one of the standout players named on the provisional roster, Enyimba defender Oluwatosin Adegbite will captain the Flying Eagles during the tournament.

Adegbite has been identified as a player with leadership qualities and commands respect among his teammates.

Signed from Delta Force, the central defender’s career has been on the upward curve since the start of 2022, making his debut for Enyimba against Gombe United in January.

In eight appearances for the People’s Elephant in the Nigerian Professional Football League, he has helped them post three clean sheets on the road.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles have already landed in Niger and have settled in at Gaweye Hotel in Niamey.

Seven-time African champions Nigeria are aiming to qualify for next year’s U20 AFCON by advancing to the final of the WAFU B U20 Championship scheduled to be played on May 20.