The Nigerian national U20 team, Flying Eagles, have been drawn alongside Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU qualifying tournament to be staged in Togo.

The virtual draw, where the group seeding was confirmed, was held in Abidjan yesterday.

Only last month, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the appointment of veteran tactician, Ladan Bosso as the new head coach of the Flying Eagles.

The quartet of Oladuni Oyekale, Jolomi Atune Alli, Samaila Marwa Keshi, and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu were also assigned to assist the former Kano Pillars coach.

Togo, as the host nation, and Nigeria, who did not make it to the tournament proper of the last U20 AFCON, drew a bye in Group A and Group B, respectively.

In Group A, Togo are scheduled to trade tackles with Niger, Benin, and Burkina Faso.

Senegal are the defending champions of the competition, having defeated Mali 2-0 in the final hosted by Guinea last year.

The qualifying tournament is scheduled to be staged between November 14 -29, 2020.