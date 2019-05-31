Vice champion, Nigeria will face Togo in their opening match at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal this September, sports247.ng reported.

This was after Wednesday’s draw at the Radisson Blu Sea Plaza Hotel in Dakar on Wednesday 29 May.

The tournament will run from 28 September till 13 October, with all matches taking place at the Stade Lat Dior in the city of Thies.

There would be no groups in this year’s WAFU event and instead it would be separated into a Cup and Plate competition, with each team playing a minimum of two matches.

There would be two games each day before a rest day on 2 October and then the Cup final on 13 October.

Nigeria lost 4-1 to Ghana in the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The draw decided the first eight fixtures for the first phase of knockout matches, with the winners of those matches progressing into the Cup phase of the competition, while the losers will go into the Plate phase.

The first match will take place on 28 September and will see the host nation, Senegal taking on Guinea Bissau.

This would be followed by the defending WAFU Champion, Ghana taking on The Gambia on the same day.

The final of the plate competition will take place on 12 October, with the Cup final concluding the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations on 13 October.