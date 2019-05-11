The Super Falcons have hinted that they intend to take all their opportunities when they clash with the senior women team of Niger Republic in Abidjan tomorrow inorder to seal a place in the WAFU Women’s Cup tournament.

The Nigeriens are the standout whipping team of Group B after a 10-0 bashing in the hands of Mali on Thursday evening, just after the Falcons thrashed Burkina Faso’s girls 5-1 at the same Parc des Sports in Treichville.

Former junior international Uchenna Kanu bagged a hat-trick, and was named Woman-of-the-Match.

The Burkinabes prosecuted most of the encounter with 10 players after Salimata Simpore was sent off in the 16th minute for the foul that led to the first penalty kick.

Saturday’s clash should be even easier for the nine –time African champions, but they are determined not to take anything for granted as football has continued to prove to be unpredictable.