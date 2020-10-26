The Golden Eaglets Camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Youth Championship slated for Morocco will be opened on Wednesday this week.

The Fatai Amoo led teenagers’ training camp was earlier scheduled to commence this weekend but it was gathered there has been changes in plans

With Abuja remaining the camp and potentially Goal Project of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Package B as their training base, 80 selected players will converge this Wednesday to battle for the national colours.

The country’s U17s now to be led by coach Fatai Amoo were earlier set to open camp this weekend.

With hostilities for the championship commencing early December, it was gathered there will not be an open screening rather the coaches will compile a list of 80 players because of the short time the team have before the zonal U17 AFCON qualifiers in Benin from December 5.

The five-time world champions are drawn in Group B of the WAFU B qualifiers along with arch-rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The top two teams in this zonal qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Morocco next year