By Paul Erewuba

The hope of the Golden Eaglets securing victory in the second game of the ongoing U17 West Africa Football Union competition was dashed yesterday, as the Black Starlets of Ghana held them to a 1-1 draw.

In the match monitored on an online TV station, mycujoo.tv, the five-time world champions needed an outright victory to realise ambition of qualifying for the semifinals of the competition, having lost 0-1 in the first match to Baby Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

The first half ended in a scoreless draw with the two teams scrambling to seize the control of the match.

The centre referee awarded penalty to the Eaglets which was converted by Joseph Arumala in the 77th minute.

Ghana drew level almost immediately after they were awarded a penalty too, which was well converted.

With the draw, the hopes of Nigeria hangs in the balance because Cote d’Ivoire must beat Ghana with at least two goals for Nigeria to progress.