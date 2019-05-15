The Super Falcons will face arch-rivals Black Queens in Thursday’s semifinal after defeating Mali in Abidjan

The Nigeria women’s team won 2-0 in Tuesday’s final Group B encounter at the ongoing WAFU Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire. Rivers Angels striker Rafiat Sule and Southeastern University star Uchenna Kanu were the heroines for the Super Falcons at the Stade Robert Champroux.

The result means Thomas Dennerby’s ladies will rekindle their rivals with neighbours Ghana when they slug it out in the semi-final for the second successive time.

The first half failed to produce a goal, although Mohamed Saloum’s side were reduced to 10 players after Fatoumata Diarra was sent off on the brink of half time.

On resuming from the break, the resolve of the Malians was broken in the 67th minute when Sule opened the scoring for the Super Falcons.Les Aiglonnes mounted a late fightback but Kanu scored her ninth of the tournament deep injury time to seal a third successive win for Dennerby’s side.

On the other hand, Group B runners-up Mali will take on the hosts Cote d’Ivoire in a repeat of last year semifinal showdown on the same day at Parc de Sport.

Also yesterday, the Flying Eagles drew 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg U23 team in an international friendly.

The Austrians netted the opening goal in the first half but Banik Ostrava’s Tijani Muhammed netted a second-half equaliser for the Flying Eagles, who face RB Leipzig in their last friendly on Friday, May 17 before heading to Poland for the World Cup.