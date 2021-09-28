The West African Health Organization (WAHO) has announced Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu, as one of the beneficiaries of its laboratory strengthening programmes funded by the German Government.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a three-day conference in Enugu, on Monday, being attended by all the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member-states and declared open by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Director-General of WAHO, Prof. Stanley Okolo, disclosed that the laboratory strengthening programmes, which include “both those funded by community levy and those funded by our partners” are in the spirit of taking ECOWAS to the grassroots.

“I hope that Enugu State will maximize the opportunity of being included in West Africa’s network of regional reference laboratories created for the sole purpose of early detection and response to outbreaks and epidemics”, Prof. Okolo added.

Director-General of WAHO revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over nine thousand lives in the West African region, pointing out that the conference was historic as it was the first time such regional meeting was holding in Enugu, the former capital of the old Eastern Region.

He said it was also “the first meeting of the Programs Committee being held physically during the COVID-19 pandemic”, revealing that “as at yesterday, 26 September 2022, we had 644,521 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the region, 9,464 deaths and 24,410 (active) cases in the ECOWAS region.”

Prof. Okolo stated that in the view of the challenges posed by the pandemic, “the WAHO 2022 budget being discussed over the next three days will therefore be reflective of the challenges we have faced in the region due to the pandemic, the lessons learnt, and the need for accelerated post pandemic recovery.

“Over the next three days, we will present some activities undertaken so far by WAHO during the year 2021, and our plans and programs for 2022.

“We will engage all of you on the development of WAHO’s Strategic Plan for the next 5-10 years, our Vision 2025/30, a piece of work which is being led by our management partner the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) who are supporting the Director General in strategy development, delivery and communications.”

Declaring the conference open, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, pointed out that the state government has continued to develop critical health infrastructure both in the urban and rural areas.

