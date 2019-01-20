By Paul Erewuba

The Super Falcons, would today, battle Romania for the chance of a bronze medal at the Wahun Four-nation Invitational competition in China, after falling 3-0 to hosts, China last Thursday,

The Thomas Dennerby coached team gave account of themselves against the Chinese Steel Roses, but they were over powered by the Chinese.

The Nigerian girls are now ready to battle for a third place against the Romanians who lost 3-0 to South Korea in their first game.

Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby, has, however, admitted that winning today’s’s third place match will be a consolation for his side, noting that they have gained cexperience from the competition, which is his first build-up outing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The Swede said the Falcons would aim to pick something from the game at Huitang Stadium, which will begin 8am Nigerian time.

“We are here to prepare for the FIFA World Cup and we are learning a lot.

“I believe we need to work extremely hard in the next five months before the World Cup.

“I have always said that we need to play as many friendly matches as possible,” he reportedly said.