By Job Osazuwa, Lagos

Mourning relatives, sympathisers and members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) trooped to the church’s premises at Ikotun, Lagos State, to receive the corpse of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

Led by bereaved wife Evelyn and their three daughters, the body of the late founder of the Christian congregation arrived at the church at exactly 10:40 am.

The corpse was dressed in a white suit and white shoes and placed in the middle of the auditorium for all to view.

In the procession, parishioners and visitors led into the church’s auditorium to pay their last respect to the man many have described as a philanthropist.

It took the concerted efforts of security agents (Police, Army, DSS) on the ground to control the crowd that had gathered at the entrance of the church. Everyone wanted to move as closely as possible to catch a glimpse of the deceased.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The SCOAN founder died on June 5 after he had ministered in one of the church’s programmes a day earlier.

July 8 is the lying-in-state of a four day slate of the activities marking the burial ceremony of the departed pastor.

As they bid Joshua farewell, the church’s ushers had a hectic day in calming and consoling the mourners, some of whom were seen being aided from collapsing by two or more ushers.

The Ondo State Governments House choir opened the floodgate of ministrations. The choristers sang soul-lifting songs to cheer up the mournful audience.

TB Joshua will be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, at his church.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.