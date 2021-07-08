By Job Osazuwa

Relatives, members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), as well as sympathisers, today, wailed uncontrollably as they trooped to the church’s premises at Ikotun, Lagos State, to receive the corpse of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

Led by the bereaved wife, Evelyn and their three daughters, the corpse arrived the church at exactly 10.40am. Upon sighting the motorcade and ambulance that brought the body, tears cascaded down the cheeks of women and men alike.

The corpse was dressed in white suit and white shoes. It was placed at the middle of the auditorium for all to view.

In procession, the parishioners and visitors from all walks of life across the continents, were led into the church’s auditorium to pay their last respect for the man that many people have described a philanthropist.

It took concerted efforts of security personnel (Police, Army, DSS) on ground to control the crowd that had gathered at the entrance of the church. Everyone wanted to move as closer as possible to catch a glimpse of the deceased.

The cleric, who is the founder of SCOAN, died on June 5, after he had ministered in one of the church’s programnes a day earlier.

June 8 is the lying-in-state as the day four of the activities marking the burial ceremony of the departed prophet.

As they bid Joshua farewell, the church’s ushers had a hectic day in calming and consoling people whose voices went above the speakers. Some of the mourners were seen being helped by two or more ushers from collapsing.

The Ondo State Governments House choir opened the floodgate of ministrations. The choristers sang soul-lifting songs to cheer up the weeping audience.

TB Joshua will be laid to rest tomorrow Friday at his church.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.