From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the faction of the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Wada Sagagi has distanced himself from the just concluded presentation of flags to candidates of the party in the state.

Sagagi, in a press statement, described the ceremony as a jamboree intended to misguide the public ahead of elections while insisting that all matters related to PDP candidates would be treated after the court judgment that is expected on Monday 19th December 2022.

“At the moment, we cannot give flags to any of the two governorship candidates because they are in court waiting for judgment, As law abiding citizens, we must wait for outcome of the court judgement which is coming up tomorrow before making any commitment to anyone concerning the issue at stake” he stated.

While enjoining the public to disregard the ceremony, Sagagi declared that the flag presentation ceremony of the party was done without his consent or the authorization of his executive council.

“I wish to confirm to all and sundry, that we shall announce a date and time for official presentation of the party’s flag for all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in due course after the court’s judgment Insha Allah and we will do the needful within the confines of the law”.

He also called on all members and supporters of the PDP in Kano state to remain calm and law abiding while disregarding any information that did not emanate from the party.