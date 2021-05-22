At the premiere, Zaccheaus told journalists that the movie was duly inspired by God’s Waiting Room, an acclaimed book series she wrote herself which tells the story of Doctor Nara as played by Nse Ikpe-Etim. It also illustrates the story of two couples and a job seeker whose lives were inadvertently woven together by the innocent hands of time and chance as they all journeyed to find love, hope, help, redemption and to find fulfillment of their desperate needs.