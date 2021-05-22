By Agatha Emeadi
Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo and Ogun State First lady, Bamidele Abiodun, were among the dignitaries present at the premiere of ‘The Wait Movie’, a Nollywood film that has been released in inemas nationwide. The movie which was described as a must watch by Yewande Zaccheaus, Founder and Chairman of Eventful Ltd was directed by Yemi Filmboy Morafa and Fiyin Gambo, and co-produced by Eventful Limited and Lord Studios.
At the premiere, Zaccheaus told journalists that the movie was duly inspired by God’s Waiting Room, an acclaimed book series she wrote herself which tells the story of Doctor Nara as played by Nse Ikpe-Etim. It also illustrates the story of two couples and a job seeker whose lives were inadvertently woven together by the innocent hands of time and chance as they all journeyed to find love, hope, help, redemption and to find fulfillment of their desperate needs.
