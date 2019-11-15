All that mankind has done, thought, gained or been: it is lying as in magic preservation in the pages of books- Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) Scottish historian and writer.

So, all that DapoOlorunyomi, journalist, writer, historian, publisher and rights activist, has ‘’done, thought, gained or been’’ in his 62 years on Planet Earth is lodged ‘’in the pages’’ of the book running with the title,TESTIMONY TO COURAGE, ESSAYS IN HONOUR OF DAPO OLORUNYOMI.

Edited by ChidoOnumah and Frederick Ad- etiba, the 404-plus volume attempts to capture Olorunyomi from the cradle through the pres- ent to the remote future. The book has looked everywhere,ambushing everyone connected to the man—wife, children, siblings, friends, professional colleagues, trench comrades, politicians etc.to stage the drama. The only place these compilers haven’t been to is necropolis, the land of the dead, to hear from some of Dapo’s forebears who have long passed on. Not being necromancers like King Saul of ancient Israel, Adetiba and Onumah have wisely confined themselves to the land of the living to catch the essence of the man for presentation to the public.

The editors of TESTIMONY TO COURAGE have spared no one. They diligently and faithfully hunted Dapo’s relations and associates across land and sea in Nigeria and worldwide to get them to talk about their friend from different angles. It was the same smart professional principles Dapo has applied all his years as a jour- nalist. These virtues have stoodOlorunyomi out from the crowd, according to the observations in the nearly 100 essays between the covers of the book. They are attributes those he mentored as he led them into his profession have celebrated in this collection.

Naturally, such a delivery breaks itself into organic sections, as it were. In this case, there are three distinct entrails: Part One explores