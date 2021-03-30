By Zika Bobby

Triumph-Abatan Oluwayomi is the founder of Arrows Leadership Development Foundation/WeCare Club Global, whose mandate is to enrich humanity at all levels through the development of the leadership culture and positive behavioural changes. He is also the managing director of ATCO HOMES, one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Lagos. In this interview, he bared his mind on many issues surrounding real estate business in Nigeria.

Do you think government has created the enabling environment for the growth of real estate sector in Nigeria?

Government is trying its best but we always want more of everything. Government cannot give everything. Government has put in place enabling laws that would make anyone win, but it all depends on the drivers to engage those laws in a meaningful and productive ways. The real estate sector in Nigeria is thriving, let no one deceive you. They have put laws in place that have put the popular ‘Omo onile’ in their place.

What are the negative and positive effects of COVID-19 on the real estate sector in the country?

Well, we all pray that cure to the virus is found on time but as, you know, you are what you think you are. If you think you are at a disadvantage, then welcome to the disadvantages party. But if you think you have advantage, then you will enjoy that too. For us at ATCO, all seasons are blessing for us, especially this is the season a lot of families start to think of owning their own private property and you know the implications of that thought. I can tell you categorically that the real estate sector has been positively impacted, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major aim of government is to provide homes for all. What has been the role of ATCO in expanding real estate services?

I have always said that government cannot do everything for us, hence, we must help ourselves. In the same light, no foreigner can help develop our country, we must do those ourselves. ATCO Homes launched a promo last year and still running that was meant to take care of this need in a small way. We put in place a highly flexible payment plan that suits the low, medium and high earners of the society. In some cases, we have in place payment plan of two years with 0% interest on the land cost. In other cases, we put in place a gift of Toyota Corolla for purchasing from three and above plots from one of our estates, Nation’s View Estate, Shapati, Lekki.

We have so many programmes in place that take care of the host communities where our estates are, by partnering with an NGO, Arrows Leadership Development Foundation/WeCare Teens Club Int’l, as the vehicle of reaching out and helping solve some local community challenges.

Real estate services require a lot of trust among parties involved; what is ATCO doing to build that trust with its customers?

Trust is a most needed quality in any business, but it is built over time. It cannot be built in haste. In ATCO HOMES, we get this done by our consistent commitment to the total wellbeing of our clients and consultants. Aside from selling land, we are interested in the happiness and fulfillment of our clients when buying from us. I often tell the staff that we are not in business because of the profit mainly but rather to service everyone. Our goal is service and not gains. That is the reason we energetically drive “Reality to a wealthier life!” mandate of ATCO HOMES.

What makes ATCO different from other players in the sector?

We are unique in the way and manner we go about our business. We believe business is not a do-or-die thing but a do-and-live matter, hence, profit and gains do not drive us; what drives and motivates us is the total satisfaction of our clients and consultants. Our consultant commission structure is second to none in this industry, especially with those with same years with us.