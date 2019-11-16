Wakanow.com Limited (Wakanow) has announced the appointment of Mr. Adebayo Adedeji as interim Chief Executive Officer of the company, with immediate effect.

Adedeji, who is the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company, has been responsible for driving the transition programme of Wakanow since mid-2019. Prior to taking up his CCO role, he was a senior finance manager at Amazon.com, in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries. He was also responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimization, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. Previously, he served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, including Petsmart and Walmart Stores in the US.

Wakanow has been able to grow its customer base and market share since the end of last year as it continues to service its customers and maintain its best value proposition with improved product offering and customer service.

Adedeji is assuming his new responsibilities at a time of great excitement for the company which is on the cusp of transition and significant positive change. The Board of Wakanow is confident that Mr. Adedeji will provide an invaluable contribution to setting goals and objectives for the company’s future growth, whilst also providing the administrative guidance and direction required during this period of transformation.

The Board believes this leadership transition will place Wakanow in a strong position to increase its reach and product offering and to deliver on its growth plans for the future.

Wakanow is Africa’s leading, full-service online travel company with offices in Nigeria, and in many parts of the world – Dubai, Ghana, Kenya, as well as in the United Kingdom.