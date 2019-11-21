The new Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow.com Limited, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji has promised to focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, expansion and automation, in order to deliver on its mandate. Adedeji made the disclosure at the inaugural media interactive session at the company’s head office in Lagos. In his words: “Our number one goal is to ensure that our customers not only get the best, value-adding travel products and services but also that their experience is the best it can be, from the moment of first contact, online or offline. This includes a smooth booking process, reliable turnaround times, and a quality that exceeds your expectations. We realize we may not meet that goal 100% of the time, but we won’t stop improving until we do”. While declaring Wakanow as Nigeria’s leading online travel agency, Adedeji said the company’s “strength lies in our innovative travel solutions, ranging from Pay-Small-Small, which is an instalmental payment plan for travel products and our value-adding ancillary products launched within the last few months which include automated flight reminders, airline liquidation insurance, lost baggage insurance, seat selection, airport protocol services and so much more”.

“At the heart of our market leadership is innovation and more than ever before, we are committed to being first to market with game-changing travel solutions”, he added.

On expansion and automation, the CEO said: “We are committed to expanding our customer touch points both online and offline in order to bring travel closer to our customers. To this end, we are proud to announce partnerships with key strategic institutions with the requisite spread and network, both online and offline. With these partnerships we are able to serve even more customers across the globe”.

It would be recalled that Wakanow launched a WhatsApp self-service channel recently. Through this first-of-its kind innovation in the travel industry, staff of the company are able to connect with customers on their phones right where they are.

Customers are now able to book their flights via Wakanow’s WhatsApp chat bot. Customers are also able to have real-time conversations with a travel consultant via WhatsApp. He further revealed that the company would be unveiling more industry-defining automations in a few weeks’ time.

While thanking the board of directors for their faith in his leadership, Adedeji said: “I would like to use this opportunity to restate that we are committed to serving a growing, satisfied, multi-demographic customer base by consistently and reliably providing unique, affordable, and pleasurable travel experiences backed with world-class customer support”. Adedeji joined the company earlier in the year and was until his elevation as CEO, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company responsible for driving the transition programme of Wakanow. Before joining Wakanow he had worked in senior roles with some of the leading fortune 100 companies in the world including Texas Instruments, PetSmart, Walmart and more recently, Amazon. Wakanow is West Africa’s leading, full-service online travel company with offices in Nigeria, and in many parts of the world – Dubai, Ghana, Kenya, as well as in the United Kingdom.