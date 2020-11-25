Monica Iheakam

Newly appointed Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has been acquainting himself with his players, assistant coaches and team secretary, even as he has not set foot on Nigerian soil since his appointment in October.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waldrum, had to meet his wards and staff for the first time via zoom meetings with , Barcelona forward Asisat Oshola, AS Roma defender, Osinachi Ohale, Anam Imo who plays for FC Rosengard, Vaxjo DFF striker Ini Umotong and Onome Ebi in attendance.

The 64 year-old American was announced as the tactician replacing Thomas Dennerby with the task of leading the senior women’s team to success.

In series of tweets on his new twitter [email protected],Waldrum, reveled that he has been laying a great groundwork for a great programme for the the nine-time African champions.

“Had a really good zoom call with our staff of coaches and team secretary a few weeks ago! Laying the groundwork for a great program! #SuperFalcons

“Had a great time meeting the players a few weeks ago! Can’t wait to get started with them! #SuperFalcons, Waldrum tweeted.