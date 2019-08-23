Damiete Braide

Playing the video clips of FESTAC ‘77 brought nostalgic feelings for guests and students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, as they were not just educated and enlightened but the most significant moment was when FESTAC ‘77 anthem was shown.

The programme, International Roundtable Conference on Audio-Visual Heritage to Commemorate FESTAC 77 at 42, with the theme, “Remembering FESTAC ‘77 at 42: Utilising Audio-Visual Heritage Materials as Important Sources of History”, was organised by Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBBAC), in conjunction with the Institute of Cultural Studies, OAU held at the Pit Theatre, OAU, Ile-Ife, last week.

Dr. Wale Adediran, Chairman of the occasion, said today’s roundtable was important as it serves as sources of history. He noted that he was not happy when history as a subject was removed initially from the educational curriculum of Nigeria before it was restored.

“There is no easier way of destroying peoples psyche than destroying their history. People who do not know their culture and history are not better than animals.

He recalled that in developed countries, before you study any course, you have to also study their history. FESTAC ‘77, he added, was an institution that Nigerians should be proud of, because it was a repository of dignity of the Black man.

Acting Director General, CBAAC, Mrs Ndidi Aimienwau, in her address of welcome, recalled FESTAC’77 remained her of one of the most celebrated and deliberately orchestrated festival held to showcase Black and African Cultures in its finest traditions.

She said, “Expectedly, it attracted participants from 59 Black and African countries and communities, and turned out to be the greatest convergence of peoples of Black and African descent for the celebration of their cultural heritage.

“Apart from rekindling interest in Black and African Cultures and asserting its equality with other cultures of the world, it more importantly brought global attention to the invaluable contributions of the Black race to the pool of universal knowledge.”

The Centre, she said, had an Archival and Audio-Visual units housing all audio-visual materials, including films and music of renowned artiste and legends who participated in the historical festival, etc. These materials which emanated from Festac’77, are preserved not just for research purposes but also to further understanding and appreciation of the importance of Festac’77 in African cultural renaissance.

Corroborating what other speakers said, the Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof E.O. Ogunbodede, added when something was written it could be interpreted in several ways, but when it was audio visual, sometimes, it conveyed the message faster and better than in the written format.

“Today’s event calls the attention of every Nigerian to the fact that we must start to keep our records. People should keep their family records; institutions should keep their records, the nation should keep her records and, that way, we would have a foundation which others will build on in the near future.”

Guest speaker, Associate Professor Osakue Stevenson Omoera, Department of English and Communication Studies, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, in his lecture, “Benin Video-Films as Archival Sources of History,” said, “Film or cinematography has developed from mere display of scientific curiosity to a fantastic and formidable medium that could be used to establish identity and store information about peoples, cultures, ecologies, and happenings.

The guest speaker disclosed Benin video films “closely looks at the Benin artefacts, folklore, language, worldview, cosmogony, and other socio-cultural practices in them in order to illustrate how they help to preserve and promote Benin cultural identity and heritage.”