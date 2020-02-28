National Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, has enjoined residents of Ibadan not to allow anything or anybody to disrupt the pervading peace in the city.

The cleric made the appeal in a statement issued, yesterday in Ibadan by his Media Aide, Kayode Oladeji.

Wale-Oke, an indigene of Kasumu village in Ibadan, made the appeal when he received members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), led by its President, Chief Yemi Soladoye, on Wednesday.

The PFN chief, who is also the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, was honoured by CCII with an award to commemorate the 30th Ibadan Cultural Festival.

The cleric said for God, well-meaning individuals and associations, the town would have been enmeshed in serious crisis as a result of the coronation of 21 other obas in the city by the immediate past administration.

“At a point in time, the devil took over and wanted to plunge Ibadan into a serious crisis, but the prayers and concrete efforts of well-meaning individuals and associations saved us from the trouble,” he said.