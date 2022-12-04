From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Chairman, Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin has called on Nigerians to shun leaders who engage in using religion and ethnicity as basis for making political choices.

Senator Walid Jibrin made the call while addressing supporters of PDP in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Senator Jibrin, the economic and security challenges the country was facing were not peculiar to a particular group hence the need for the electorate to resist politicians whose focus was to promote division and disaffection among the people for their self-seeking interests.

Senator Walid Jibrin stressed the need for PDP supporters to remain steadfast, committed and work hard for the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president of the country and other candidates at all levels during the 2023 election to provide succour to the citizens.

The former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman used the medium to receive over 1000 members of the APC who decamped to the PDP.