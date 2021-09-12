It’s another gracious week and I welcome you to this platform of TOTAL EXPERIENCE. This is our concluding part on the series of WALKING IN FREEDOM. It’s very inspiring to note that we are concluding this series with the subject of DIVINE DIRECTION. It underscores the truth that we really need God to make any tangible difference in life. A life devoid of a genuine functional connection with God cannot escape the pressures of frustrations and regrets. Many people are struggling with things in their lives because they got themselves involved with things they don’t really have business with. We looked at some benefits of Divine Direction last week and we are continuing on that path. Enjoy grace as you engage with the transforming Word of God.

BENEFITS OF DIVINE DIRECTION (2)

DIVINE DIRECTION GUARANTEES PEACE: Whenever God is leading, you enjoy inexplicable peace. Whenever you take a decision and you are constantly worried, then there’s a need to check whether God is in it. The voice of God brings tranquility. The peace of God is not necessarily the absence of disturbing circumstances. It is rather an inner assurance and calmness in spite of surrounding circumstances. It is grown out of a conviction of God’s absolute control and providence. PHILIPPIANS 4:7 (TLB) says, “If you do this, you will experience God’s peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep your thoughts and your hearts quiet and at rest as you trust in Christ Jesus.”

THE VOICE OF GOD GUARANTEES DIVINE PROTECTION: According to EXODUS 23:20-23 (TLB) “See, I am sending an Angel before you to lead you safely to the land I have prepared for you. Reverence him and obey all of his instructions; do not rebel against him, for he will not pardon your transgression; he is my representative—he bears my name. But if you are careful to obey him, following all my instructions, then I will be an enemy to your ENEMIES. For my Angel shall go before you and bring you into the land of the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Canaanites, Hivites, and Jebusites, to live there. And I will destroy those people before you.”

Divine protection is one of the proofs of divine direction. When you are directed, you will be protected by God. You’re always sure of God watching your back when you’re on His assignment. Divine protection is God’s defense provision for His people against the onslaught of the enemy. In other words, when God directs you, He ensures that whatever the enemies do to frustrate your assignment doesn’t get at you with damaging impact. He frustrates the devices of the enemy against His servants. He protects you by sending angels to watch over you.

YOU ENJOY HONOUR, BEAUTY AND DIGNITY WHEN HE DIRECTS YOU: God honours those He directs. Divine direction connects you to beauty and dignity. Whatever God does is beautiful and glorious. Therefore, whenever He leads you into whatever He’s doing; and you follow promptly and unreservedly, you are sure that the glory of whatever He’s doing will also rob on your life. Many are exposed to mockery and reproach because of lack of direction. Your escape from reproach is to listen and follow His voice of direction.

PSALM 23:2, 6 says, “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever”.

GOD SETS YOU ON HIGH WHEN HE DIRECTS YOU:

DEUTERONOMY 28:1, “And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth”. The floor is not your place. We belong to the top and the top alone. We are designed by redemption to walk in the high places of life. Designed to be a people that others will look up to because of God’s Presence in us. It’s divine direction that opens us up to this reality. When God leads you, He puts you in charge and on top of the situations around you. The reality of His direction is that confusion is ruled out and there’s such assurance within you that puts you in control. See you at the top.

Conclusively beloved, We are Eagle Christians. When you follow divine direction, you do not have to sweat to win, yet you will enjoy undeniable results. You should make up your mind to plug your hands into God’s Hands by listening to His leading and you’re sure to land on the enviable parts of life. Your life is not designed to be a circle of endless suffering and pain. You can enjoy a break, even a permanent break, from the many heart wrenching troubles that many people are confined to.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.

