WELCOME to a new week of TOTAL EXPERIENCE IN FREEDOM. In this edition we will begin to look at our covenant responsibilities to activate the forces of freedom and to make its provisions our daily reality.

In the previous edition, we considered understanding what freedom really means and what God wants us free from. It is important to reiterate that God’s intention to have us free doesn’t really make us free until there’s a corresponding and collaborative action of faith on our part to translate that divine intention into our natural reality. We, as Believers should never be in doubt able whether God wants us free or not; or be in doubt about His ability and power to bring about His will of freedom for our like.

When the Leper in Mark chapter one questioned Jesus’ willingness to heal them, He promptly demonstrated that He is both willing and able to deliver the plan and purposes of God to our lives beyond our asking and imagination.

Mark 1:40-43, “And there came a leper to him, beseeching him, and kneeling down to him, and saying unto him, If thou wilt, thou canst make me clean. And Jesus, moved with compassion, put forth [his] hand, and touched him, and saith unto him, I will; be thou clean. And as soon as he had spoken, immediately the leprosy departed from him, and he was cleansed. And he straightly charged him, and forthwith sent him away;”

Therefore, it can never be overemphasized saying that God wants you to enjoy freedom everyday and in every area of your life.

However, walking in freedom is not automatic. It is triggered and maintained by taking covenant responsibilities. To establish your unquestionable triumph, God has provided several powerful weapons for us. Putting each of these weapons to work is your covenant access to liberty. These weapons are for your total victory; they carry the virtues of liberty. You begin to walk in freedom when you possess them, the enemy gives up on you when you use them.

KEYS TO WALKING IN FREEDOM. VISION:

The first key to making freedom your reality is vision. Vision is a clear picture of the future. Vision is seeing tomorrow today. Vision is a mental picture about the future. Vision is the insight into God’s plan for your life. When you know your vision, you will have a direction of where God is taking you to. God speaking to the Patriarch Abraham, challenged him to catch a vision of his future, though at a very difficult phase of his journey of faith. GENESIS 13:14-16: “And the LORD said unto Abram, after that Lot was separated from him, Lift up now thine eyes, and look from the place where thou art northward, and southward, and eastward, and westward: For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed forever. And I will make thy seed as the dust of the earth: so that if a man can number the dust of the earth, then shall thy seed also be numbered.” It is the vision you have that determines how far you can go in life. Every vision is tied to inspired idea. Idea they rightly say rules the world. An idea is more powerful than an army. There is nothing more powerful than an idea. God’s idea created the world we live in.

GEN. 1:1-5: “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness. And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.”

When an idea is conceived it is called a thought; when a thought is conceived it is called a concept. Concepts are materials that dreams are made of and they serve as the substance for living and interpreting life.

Everything humans have made or invented was first preceded by an idea. As a matter of fact, an invention is often called one’s “brain-child.” In essence, the mind can be impregnated by an idea that develop into concepts that become visions that produce reality. Visions are to life what the blood is to the body. We can only succeed to the degree of our visions. Vision for freedom is crucial to everyone who desires liberty.

Every God-given vision is for the upliftment of all who will genuinely and com- mitted, hearken to its details and pursue its realization.

Your future is your bank account, but your vision is your pay cheque. In the realm of the spirit, God has given us an open cheque for the year 2021, but we can only withdraw through our visions. A poor person is not one who has no money in his bank account but is one who has no vision for his future. We’re all designed and redeemed by Christ for a glorious life according to 1 PETER 2:9: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should show forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light:” There is a future for

you. Always remember that the challenge you face, irrespective of the way it comes, is subject to change. Your unpleasant situations are not forever. Catch a vision of your change and begin to walk into its reality.

1 CORINTHIANS 2:9-16: “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed [them] unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual. But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know [them], because they are spiritually discerned. But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man. For who hath known the mind of the Lord, that he may instruct him? But we have the mind of Christ.”

MEDITATION:

This is another key to walking in freedom that has the capacity to open up our lives to a whole new level of results. The scriptures speaking in GENESIS 24:63 says, “And Isaac went out to meditate in the field at the eventide: and he lifted up his eyes, and saw, and behold, the camels were coming.” Those who give themselves to meditation discover that everything changes when they lift their eyes.

God Almighty knew the importance of meditation that is why He instructed Joshua to give meditation priority in his life. In JOSHUA 1:8 God specifically told him, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” What we need to be Prosperous and successful in God’s Word but they are drawn and activated by the force of meditation.

WHAT IS MEDITATION?

Meditation is the act of thinking God’s word. Meditation is allowing God’s word to occupy your thoughts deliberately. Meditation is mental focus on the word of God.

Meditation is reasoning the word of God. You must understand that how you think determines how you live. What you think determines how you live. Your thought controls your life.

Your thought determines your results. PROVERBS 23:7 says, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” What goes into your mind determines what flows out of your life. What goes through your mind determines what flows out of your life. Meditation is a spiritual digestion process.

It is to allow the word of God, which is the word for your Victory and success to saturate your whole being. Receiving the word of your success is the best thing that can happen to you. God’s word gives solutions to life’s challenges. ISAIAH 30:7,15 says, “For the Egyptians shall help in vain, and to no pur- pose: therefore, have I cried concerning this,

