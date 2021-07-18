It’s a beautiful week and I welcome you to another exciting time of reflecting on God’s word and gaining strength to enjoy all round freedom. It’s important to state from the very beginning that freedom for a Believer is progressive and all encompassing. As soon as the Believer is delivered by faith in Jesus from symbolic Egypt, his or her journey of consolidation in freedom begins. And it doesn’t have to stop until all of our lives and her varied dimensions are manifesting the savour of the freedom we have received. It is developing the capacity to make this consistent progress in the journey of freedom that’s the contemplation of this series on WALKING IN FREEDOM. As we said in the previous editions, there’s always what to do on our parts to experience the realities of what God has designed for our lives in Christ. The first key shared is VISION. Here is the second key to walking in freedom:

MEDITATION:

This key to walking in freedom has the capacity to open up our lives to a whole new level of results. In fact, our heights of successes and victories are always dependent on our depths of revelation and convictions. These depths are provoked or activated by the force of meditation. The scriptures speaking in GENESIS 24:63 says, “And Isaac went out to meditate in the field at the eventide: and he lifted up his eyes, and saw, and behold, the camels were coming.” Those who give themselves to meditation discover that everything changes when they lift their eyes. In other words, when meditation is dutifully engaged in, it opens us up to a whole new level of manifestation and results. You come out of meditation with new insights, specific direction and strong convictions of faith to tackle whatever the challenge of your life may be.

God Almighty knew the importance of meditation that is why He instructed Joshua to give meditation priority in his life. In JOSHUA 1:8 God specifically told him, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” What we need to be Prosperous and successful is in God’s Word but they are drawn and activated by the force of meditation.

WHAT IS MEDITATION?

Meditation is the act of thinking God’s word. Meditation is allowing God’s word to occupy your thoughts deliberately. Meditation is mental focus on the word of God. Meditation is reasoning the word of God. You must understand that how you think determines how you live. What you think determines how you live. Your thought controls your life.

Your thought determines your results. PROVERBS 23:7 says, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” What goes into your mind determines what flows out of your life. What goes through your mind determines what flows out of your life.

Meditation is a spiritual digestion process. It is to allow the word of God, which is the word for your victory and success to saturate your whole being. Receiving the word of your success is the best thing that can happen to you. God’s word gives solutions to life’s challenges. ISAIAH 30:7,15 says, “For the Egyptians shall help in vain, and to no purpose: therefore, have I cried concerning this, their strength is to sit still. For thus saith the Lord GOD, the Holy One of Israel; In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength: and ye would not.” Here, God shows us the secret of strength for our lives. There is a place for sitting to locate the treasures in the word, to bring forth ideas that will enhance productivity.

As you sit down to a quality meditation with a “there must be a way out” attitude, you must provoke the treasures inside to come forth.

Friend, there is something inside you. The answer is within you, the solution is in your house. Stop wandering here and there. 2KINGS 4:1-2 tells us, “Now there cried a certain woman of the wives of the sons of the prophets unto Elisha, saying, thy servant my husband is dead; and thou knowest that thy servant did fear the LORD: and the creditor is come to take unto him my two sons to be bond men. And Elisha said unto her, what shall I do for thee? tell me, what hast thou in the house? And she said, thine handmaid hath not anything in the house, save a pot of oil.” She despised what she had in her house until the Prophet of God showed her that shutting herself in with what she had can make all the difference.

Every event is an invention, and every invention is a product of meditation. Meditation is the ability to coordinate thoughts productively. The prodigal son came back to himself and found his way back home by reasoning. Meditation is qualitative reasoning.

Meditation is the act of processing acquired information for quality decision. This is one of the forgotten but most powerful forces in life.

SIT DOWN AND THINK!

You may have a shop, and you are hardly making sales, why don’t you sit down and reason; “Do people really need what I’m selling?” If they do not, then, “What do they need in that area?” Stop playing games with your destiny. Somebody is jobless, and yet sits down at home watching television! Sell that television and use the money and start a small-scale business. It is productive thinking that makes for productivity. One day of sitting down to think can bring about a long-awaited lifetime change.

Meditation is not worry. There is a difference. Worry is problem-centered thinking. Meditation is solution-centered thinking. Creative thinking brought Jacob out of slavery. The creative ability of God was put to productive use and all that we see today came into being. Your life too is about to change for good. You too can come forth from every bondage and enslavement in your life through the force of meditation.

DECISION TIME

