Welcome to another gracious week of TOTAL EXPERIENCE in FREEDOM. Our journey of unveiling divine principles that guarantees our walk in freedom is still on. Let me reecho the truth that God has done what He should do for you and is actually waiting for you to activate His provisions by your covenant responsibilities. When we as Believers fail to take responsibility for our lives, it then appears as though there are still so many things God hasn’t done that’s keeping us on the floor of life or even as though the enemy is gaining the victory over our lives. Beloved, nothing is farther from the truth than this. When Jesus hung up on the cross, before He gave up the ghost, the scripture reports He said “it is finished” – John 19:30. He meant that the transaction was done. The divine exchange was concluded. The devil knows it and the Believer in Christ should too. The enemy knows he has no legitimate hold on you anymore. The power of the enemy over your life is in his influence and manipulations over your mind. This is why in this edition I’m dealing with the third key to walking in freedom. This key has to do with breaking the manipulating grip of the enemy over our minds and therefore reclaiming our capacity to enjoy total and all round freedom.

DEVELOP FREEDOM MENTALITY

The journey to true freedom requires a mentality. The quality of a man’s life and the results he conveniently or consistently produces in life is always predicated on the quality of his or her mentality. According to PROVERBS 23:7, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” Your mentality defines you. It creates an atmosphere around you and that atmosphere determines what is permitted to happen or exist in your world. Any person or community or nation that does not experience a mental transformation will not experience the fullness of their potential and destiny. Why? Because destiny demands a mentality. You see, that’s why many people, unfortunately, including some Believers, are struggling so much in life. There are so much of destiny’s potentials untapped because of wrong mentalities. Many people have wrongly placed premium investments on the material, physical and external realms of their lives at the expense of developing a quality mindset and mentality that is far more rewarding for their lives.

Mental freedom is more important than physical freedom. Take the Nigerian Nation for instance, it can be unequivocally stated, without any fear of contradictions, that the Nation was delivered from slavery physically but not from slavery mentality. This is the explanation for the endless struggles and wanton waste that has plagued the Nation over the years. How else can the reckless abandonment of the pursuit of virtues, quality legacy and building a glorious future as a nation be explained; if not for the fact that we as a people, in a generalized sense, have developed and exhibited a mentality that’s inimical to freedom. You see why mental freedom outweighs in value, by far and in many ways unimaginable, physical freedom.

True freedom begins with the mind. Until you are mentally liberated, you are not truly liberated. Nothing changes until your mind changes.

Wearing a crown does not make one think like a king. In fact, the capacity and ability to think as a king should always precede the physical decoration of kingship. Mental transformation is more important than physical relocation. A person can for instance, physically relocate from an impoverished, struggling and humanly demoralizing culture or nation to a well structured, prosperous nation and still, without a corresponding mental transformation, carry along her poor, debased or undignified behaviors. Freedom is an attitude. It is an attitude of personal responsibility. Responsibility is the prerequisite for freedom. Take responsibility for your destiny.

God instructing Joshua said to him in JOSHUA 1:9, “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD, thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” This is an insight into the kind of mentality that God demands a Believer who wants to command victory in life should have. This mentality is a must-have for a Believer. This mentality is something that God demands of you. The redeemed should never be discouraged. The redeemed should never be afraid. The redeemed should never be defeated. You must have a mentality of victory, even before the battle begins. This mentalitality is part of your personal responsibility to enjoying freedom. Irresponsibility is freedom’s deadliest enemy.

God can empower our minds, but we must take responsibility to yield our wills to that empowerment. In other words, we already have, potentially, what it takes, by the excellent spirit we have, but we need as a matter of necessity, engage it. Your car has a gear system, but until you engage the gear, the car will not move. So, let us engage our covenant mentality for cheap victories in the battle of life. Nothing changes until your mind changes. The enemy of true freedom is a slave mentality. Retaining a slavery mentality is like trying to drive into your future by looking in the rearview mirror. That’s a disaster waiting to happen.

When you improve the quality of your mentality, you improve the quality of your life without struggle.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.

