It’s another week of supernatural encounter with the word of God. Welcome to TOTAL EXPERIENCE, a platform to experience all round, total life transformation provoked by your personal encounter with the Word. We’re still discussing our theme WALKING IN FREEDOM. We have shared some specific keys: Vision, Meditation and Freedom Mentality, that can enhance our walk in freedom. This week, we are pushing the message deeper by interacting with another vital key to walking in freedom, KNOWLEDGE.

Freedom is a journey and like it is in natural or physical life, every journey involves planning, preparation and process. How you handle these factors will determine how rewarding, smooth etc or otherwise your experience with your journey can be. Many people would rather leave too much to chances. They would not make investment in the process and yet expect a satisfying product. This is an elusion of life that has kept many people, unfortunately, including many Believers, in the place of struggles and frustration, longer than God would want them to experience.

To refuse to operate by the KEYS to freedom is to lock yourself out and deny yourself access to the domain and blessings of freedom. Keys give you access. Keys give you legitimacy and security. Keys put you in charge and never at the mercy of Intruders or spiritual Marauders. Beloved here’s our fourth key to enjoying the reality and blessings of freedom:

Engage knowledge

Knowledge simply and generally speaking refers to your level of awareness and familiarity with certain facts or skills or areas of learning. Knowledge is crucial because what you don’t know is always bigger than you no matter how small it seems or how smart you appear. In the words of the Prophet Hosea, God’s people are seriously restrained for lack of it. Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children”. Knowledge is a limit-breaker. Knowledge is an instrument of dominion and its absence or deficiency is actually the very chains of enslavement and oppression. The Prophet Isaiah echoes this truth in Isaiah 5:13, “Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge: and their honourable men are famished, and their multitude dried up with thirst”. In other words, deficiency in knowledge, especially in the knowledge of your spiritual status and the divine provisions for your life, will strip you of your dignity and glory. It has the power to put you on the floor and confine you in the prisons of commonality, average and frustration. The question then is How much do you know of what rights you have to freedom in Christ Jesus? John 8:32 says, “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free”. Whatever you are not aware of, you can never possess. Your progress in any area is driven by the quality and depth of your knowledge. Infact, in talking about knowledge, it’s important to state unequivocally that it is the knowledge of THE Truth that actually drives and promotes freedom. The knowledge of the truth is your surest escape from captivity. When we talk about knowledge of the truth, we are talking about the revealed word of God to you. Some people will invest so much in the wrong knowledge and at the end of the day discover it doesn’t lead to freedom but more bondage. It is the knowledge of the truth that makes free. Knowledge of lies, heresy and falsehood is as enslaving as outright ignorance.

Today, many Believers are only aware of the facts of negative happenings in the society. We are constantly reminded or bombarded by the media. We have so much news of killings, kidnapping, gloom and doom circulating through the media. There is so much hardship, harsh economic conditions, wickedness and terror in the world than it has ever been. However, these facts are not the only realities available for the Believer. The scriptures tell us that in the times when wickedness is prevalent and many are being deceived, the people that do know their God shall be strong and do exploits. Daniel 11:32, “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits”. Being in Christ, you have nothing to fear. In Christ, you’re forever victorious according to 2Cor.2:14, “Now thanks be unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ, and maketh manifest the savour of his knowledge by us in every place”.

Redemption has positioned us far above circumstances and situations. Salvation is God’s ordination for dominion for the redeemed, and whatever is against it can’t survive. An eagle can’t be or give birth to a vulture because only like begets like. As many as received Christ, He gave power to become the sons of God. Therefore, if God, our father, is an eagle (father) and we are born again children of God, we can’t be ducks. In Exodus 19:4-5, God told the Israelites, “Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians, and how I bare you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself. Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine”:

In the words of the Apostle Peter, 1PETER 2:9, “But you are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a dedicated nation, [God’s] own [a]purchased, special people, that you may set forth the wonderful deeds and display the virtues and perfections of Him Who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light”. 1John 4:4, “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world”. These scriptural emphasis underscores God’s intention and provisions for the Believers to enjoy freedom, but when a Believer is not sufficiently aware of them, then they cannot be his personal realities.

Until you are able to locate the word, the provisions of God for your freedom, you will not locate an escape route from the woes of this life. Brethren! You can use God’s word to sort out anything in life. God gave you the ability to deal effectively with everything that comes against you. When things get tough, our brains should kick in creativity. You have the mind of Christ. Your depth in knowledge will determine the height you enjoy as far as liberty is concerned. Your level of depth will determine your degree of freedom.

Get yourself set to learn what it takes to walk in liberty. No man can do it for you. It is your personal responsibility. Your depth will determine your degree of freedom. It will determine the kind of freedom you get. Stop burning your energy! Knowledge is the cheapest way to victory. True freedom is a function of knowledge. If you don’t want to groan in life, make up your mind to grow in knowledge. All things are provided but are accessible through knowledge. All things that life demands, good health, good success, great family, prosperity, etc, are all available to us through the knowledge of Christ.

The depths of knowledge is the chest of several spiritual treasures. The Psalmist tells us that wonderful creatures of the sea are found in the deep. Psalms 107:23-24, “Some went out on the sea in ships; they were merchants on the mighty waters. They saw the works of the Lord, his wonderful deeds in the deep”. The solution to every frustration in your life is lies in the depth of revelation of God’s word. There is no insurmountable mountain anywhere. Whatever seems to be refusing to go, it is because the word of God has not been unveiled towards it. You won’t go far with an anyhow approach to life. It’s time to go on a desperate search. The answers to your questions are waiting for you in the deep. Stop suffering. Proverbs 24:14, “So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off”. Your victory is in the deep. Your healing is in the deep. Your prosperity is in the deep. The deep of knowledge is a well containing everything you will every need. Stop scratching on the surface, get down into the deep and enjoy a harvest of freedom.

To establish our unquestionable triumph, God has provided several powerful weapons for us. Putting each of these weapons to work is your covenant access to liberty. These weapons are for your total victory; they carry the virtues of liberty. You begin to walk in freedom when you possess them. The enemy gives up on you when you use them. However, No one who is not born again has access to knowledge of the truth. Salvation is a major prerequisite for revelation. This is because your capacity for this knowledge comes by the help of the Holy Spirit. John 16:13 says “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come”. Jesus Himself declaring His mandate, connected the manifestations of freedom to the anointing of the Presence and Power of the Holy Spirit. LUKE 4:18-19, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord”. Even so, we too cannot access the depth of the truth that makes free without salvation and the anointing of the Spirit of Truth.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.