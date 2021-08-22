Welcome to a great week ahead. I pray that as you encounter the Word today, you will have your personal testimony of TOTAL EXPERIENCE of WALKING IN FREEDOM.

The quality of our lives is the product of the revelation of God’s word that we run with. In this series on Freedom walk, we have been sharing keys or principles that will enhance the quality of life we live and the results we produce based on God’s intention for our lives. Here is the sixth key to walking in freedom:

DIVINE DIRECTION

In life, it is not every path a man travels on that will lead to desired and expected destination. There is a specific path that leads to the place. Your access to that path so you can land on your place in life is the crux of Divine Direction.

In the life-schools of progress and success, divine direction is fundamental. It is another master key to the life of outstanding manifestations. Looking at the testimonies of scriptures, it is abundantly clear that this key is the one secret of the exploits and exceptional lives of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs of faith. The heroes and heroines of faith were not exceptional because they always had favorable, convenient and palatable circumstances. Their uniqueness were mainly a function of their capacity and ability to navigate through very terrible times and situation by the help of God’s direction. See the peculiar cases of Isaac in GENESIS 26:1-3 and Elijah in 1 KINGS 17:1-6, just to mention a few. I will talk about these examples in a little more details as we progress, however, it is important ant to highlight very quickly, that irrespective of what your present circumstances are, you can stay on top by the help of divine directions. Your life is wired to be able to shine no matter the darkness around you.

God designed your life for progress. According to PROVERBS 4:18, “But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day”. You are made to shine and not struggle. Shinning is your destiny and not struggling. You are meant to shine spiritually, materially, financially and maritally. God cannot establish His people in the low places of the earth. The top is where we belong. Your place is the top and not the pit. Progress in life is your portion but progress is not real until it is evident.

Things are changing everyday and the key way to keep making progress is to keep adding to what you have already done. Let everyday become a plus. The Psalmist said in PSALM 71:7a, “I am as a wonder unto many”… The secret to being a wonder to many is to know and see what the many don’t. This is accessible by divine direction.

There is no progress without secrets. Divine direction is the master key to progress. No one can go up without direction. In

GALATIANS 2:2a, the Apostle Paul declared, “And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain”. Success in life is principle based. Every business has trade secrets. Divine direction is the trade secret of the outstandings life of the Believer. Revelation is what provokes revolution. God has a roadmap for everyone of us, just as He communicated to the Prophet Jeremiah. JEREMIAH 1:4-5 (AMPC), “Then the word of the Lord came to me [Jeremiah], saying, Before I formed you in the womb I knew [and] approved of you [as My chosen instrument], and before you were born I separated and set you apart, consecrating you; [and] I appointed you as a prophet to the nations”.

When direction is located, success is guaranteed and frustration eliminated. You need to find out what God has programmed for you to do in every phase of your life. A divine plan is the first trigger that determines a man’s success and progress in life, ministry, business, etc. When you discover the divine plan for your life, you access the help of God and command the attention of men. Knowing your assignment in life, determines your attainment in life. If you know what you are created to do, then you are sure of undeniable progress.

Direction is a lifetime demand and not a onetime thing. You need revelation from time to time to stay relevant and make a difference from time to time. Every phase of our lives exposes us to new challenges and present peculiar circumstances. It is the timeliness of your revelation and direction that is the compass through your peculiar situations. Take the instance of Moses and the children of Israel in DEUTERONOMY 2:1-6: “Then we turned, and took our journey into the wilderness by the way of the Red sea, as the LORD spake unto me: and we compassed mount Seir many days. And the LORD spake unto me, saying, Ye have compassed this mountain long enough: turn you northward. And command thou the people, saying, Ye are to pass through the coast of your brethren the children of Esau, which dwell in Seir; and they shall be afraid of you: take ye good heed unto yourselves therefore: Meddle not with them; for I will not give you of their land, no, not so much as a foot breadth; because I have given mount Seir unto Esau for a possession. Ye shall buy meat of them for money, that ye may eat; and ye shall also buy water of them for money, that ye may drink”. Notice that they had to receive fresh direction from time to time to stay in the will of God throughout their journey to freedom. Life without divine direction is nothing but continuous frustration. Do not do just what every other person is doing, whether as a Pastor, Business person and whatever your career is. It is our right to be directed by God and as children of God, direction is mandatory.

PSALM 38:8, “I am feeble and sore broken: I have roared by reason of the disquietness of my heart”. To be His sheep, is to be guaranteed His voice. If we are connected to Him, His voice is guaranteed. Instruction is the key to a life of rest. God’s instruction is the cure to every man’s frustration. Divine direction guarantees progress. To enjoy lasting progress, you must connect to divine direction. The reason you need to connect to divine direction is because your progress is connected to revelation.

God does not direct us for His own profiting. He is directing us for our own profiting. Anytime you hear instruction from God, always be reminded that it is to your own advantage. To hear from heaven is to shine on earth. To hear from above is to walk in prosperity.

This was actually one outstanding secret of the Patriarch Isaac’s survival in spite of the terrible economic situation of his days. When there was famine in the land, while everyone else was going down, Isaac kept rising higher and higher because he heard from God.

GENESIS 26:1-3, “And there was a famine in the land, beside the first famine that was in the days of Abraham. And Isaac went unto Abimelech king of the Philistines unto Gerard. And the LORD appeared unto him, and said, Go not down into Egypt; dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of: Sojourn in this land, and I will be with thee, and will bless thee; for unto thee, and unto thy seed, I will give all these countries, and I will perform the oath which I sware unto Abraham thy father;”

No man hears from God and runs into trouble. You can keep enjoying progress no matter the wave of trouble that is in town. You can keep enjoying financial freedom irrespective of the economic situation in your country. Divine direction is the believer’s trade secret. King David fought many battles and never lost any, because he never went into any battle without hearing from God. When your plans are inspired by God, it will enjoy heaven’s backing. Many plans are good, but they are not God’s plan. Good plans may come to pass, but God’s plan must come to pass. PROVERBS 19:21 says, “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the LORD’s purpose that prevails”. When we operate by the instructions of the Most High God, we will continue to scale new heights as a lifestyle.

Motion alone does not equal progress in life. Everybody is moving, but not everyone is making progress. Sweat does not equal profit. That someone works hard does not translate automatically into progress. Effort does not equal impact. You are rewarded for your results not for your effort. Labour on its own has no reward without product. In the school of progress, there is no substitute for direction, which guarantees quality product and life results. Peter toiled all night, yet had no result.

LUKE 5:1-6, ”And it came to pass, that, as the people pressed upon him to hear the word of God, he stood by the lake of Gennesaret, And saw two ships standing by the lake: but the fishermen were gone out of them, and were washing their nets. And he entered into one of the ships, which was Simon’s, and prayed him that he would thrust out a little from the land. And he sat down, and taught the people out of the ship. Now when he had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draughts. And Simon answering said unto him, Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net. And when they had this done, they inclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake”. Hard work on its own is not success. If you must make progress, there is no substitute for divine direction. Winning in life is not a function of strength, but a function of strategies, and when you miss strategies, you may end up in tragedies. Speed also is not a substitute for direction because you could be fast in the wrong direction.

Someone might drive very fast on the wrong lane. ISAIAH 48:17, “Thus saith the Lord, thy Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel; I am the Lord thy God which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go”. Divine direction is the supernatural force that established the Believer on the path of profiting in life.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.