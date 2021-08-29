Welcome to another opportunity for fresh insight into the Word. We’re still discussing the sixth key to WALKING IN FREEDOM: DIVINE DIRECTION. It is the provision of God for the Believer to enhance our smooth transition through the earth realm. Divine direction is God’s way of ensuring that we are not hindered or limited by the many distractions, challenges and oppositions that we must encounter as we pursue to fulfill His purpose on earth. He said in ISAIAH 30:21 “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This [is] the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.” Therefore, divine direction is fundamental for every Believer who desires to stay on the path of purpose and make the best of his or her journey on earth. The question we seek to provide scriptural answers to in this edition is on how do we practically enjoy divine direction already provided for by God’s graciousness?

HOW DO WE ENJOY DIVINE DIRECTION?

In the realms we live and interact with, nothing just happens. Everything follows the order of cause and effect. Every response from the Heavenly is a reaction triggered by an action on earth. So to walk in the reality of divine direction, we must position ourselves with certain virtues like:

DETERMINATION AND PASSION.

The Psalmist said in PSALM 34:4, “I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears”. If you must enjoy divine direction, you must have a determination and passion for it. There has to be a seeking and longing in the heart for it. Divine direction is a product of an unquenchable passion to follow after a divine order. You have to be determined to seek the face of God in any and every issue. To be divinely directed, you must be passionate and determined for it. When passion and determination is lost, the quest for God’s leading is paid mere lip service and genuine access is denied.

ASK QUESTIONS.

Asking question is one great secret of life that helps you live free of confusion and frustration. Questions gives you access to help and guidance. Questions holds the key to information that brings transformation. In MATTHEW 19:27-30, “Then answered Peter and said unto him, Behold, we have forsaken all, and followed thee; what shall we have therefor? And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel. And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life. But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first”. Don’t be too busy to ask questions. Don’t be ashamed to ask questions. Don’t be too proud to ask questions. You do not deserve answers until you ask questions. Question is the seed of wisdom. Your intelligence can be rated by the answers you supply; but your wisdom is rated by the questions you ask. When there is a challenge, if you can say; “Lord, what would you have me do? What exactly do you want me to do”? Heaven will show up. ISAIAH 30:21 tells us God is committed to provide the answer of direction for our journey through life. He said, “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left”. If you can patiently wait for God, He will show up. So many people would have been in better places materially, financially and all round, if only they had heard the voice of God before they went into marriage. Many would have been in better shapes in life if only they had heard the voice of God before going into the businesses they are into. So many were so much in a hurry that they could not wait for His voice. If the step you are taking is born out of divine direction, you have nothing to fear. But if the step you are taking lacks divine direction, think twice. If you desire total freedom, one of the greatest steps to connect you there is divine direction.

QUIETNESS.

This is another virtue that gives us access to divine direction. The capacity to attain quietness both inwardly and outwardly is vital in our hunger to hear God’s voice and have Him lead us through this life. Most of the time, the nature of God’s voice and leading requires a certain level of calmness especially within us to be able to access it. 1KINGS 19:12, “And after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice”. You need quietness to enjoy divine direction. People with rowdy spirits can never be sensitive enough to access direction, because God’s voice of leading comes most times, in a still small voice. Quietness creates an atmosphere that provokes an open heaven. The Holy Spirit thrives in a quiet environment; you therefore need quietness to hear His voice. A calm spirit enhances your hearing from God. God is a Spirit and communicates with your own spirit in a quiet atmosphere.

PRAYER AND FASTING.

These are arts and acts of spiritual fellowship that opens us up to the presence of God where we hear His voice and receive directions with clarity. JEREMIAH 33:3 says, ”Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not”. You cannot be sensitive to His leading when you ignore fasting and prayer. Prayer is communicating with God; And it requires that you must pray with understanding and also with tongues regularly. JUDE 20, “But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,” Fasting helps you to bring your flesh under subjection to the Spirit to hear from God. The flesh must be in submission to the Spirit for you to enjoy sensitivity.

However, fasting without adequate Word intake and quality prayer is a mere hunger strike and will not give you the desired result. The subject of divine direction is so vital for our lives that it requires a wholesome consecration of prayer and fasting to enhance our access. If you hear His voice, you will discover the path to honour, dignity and settlement in life. These are every man’s desires and they are God’s will for us but only accessible by His leading.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.

