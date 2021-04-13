Welcome to this special week in the history of mankind. We just commemorated Easter, which reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the redemption of mankind now made possible. With what Jesus has done for us, nothing now stops you from having a TOTAL EXPERIENCE of the supernatural in your life. We are still discussing DIVINE DIRECTION as a master key to WALKING IN FREEDOM. In the last edition, our focus was on creating an understanding of what divine direction is and how we can truly enjoy it in our walk on earth. This week we want to inspire you to constantly seek divine direction in your life by talking about THE BENEFITS OF DIVINE DIRECTION.

Every tangible progress in life for a Believer is preceded by a word of instruction and direction from God. Looking at the life and ministry of Prophet Elijah, this truth is vividly established. I will encourage you to pick up your Bible and read the entire chapter of 1 KINGS 17. One repeated occurrence is the phrase “And the word of the LORD came unto him, saying,” and every time it appeared, it was followed by a direction into something that gave him a break from a previous situation. At the beginning of the whole drama, the Prophet declared there won’t be rain over the land, which resulted in a famine. Naturally, for being in the system, he ought to have also suffered the impact of this judgement on the land. However, by divine direction he was exempted. God provided a hiding place for him where he enjoyed divine succour and immunity from the harshness of famine. 1KINGS 17:1-6, “And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the LORD God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word. And the word of the LORD came unto him, saying, Get thee hence, and turn thee eastward, and hide thyself by the brook Cherith, that is before Jordan. And it shall be, that thou shalt drink of the brook; and I have commanded the ravens to feed thee there. So he went and did according unto the word of the LORD: for he went and dwelt by the brook Cherith, that is before Jordan. And the ravens brought him bread and flesh in the morning, and bread and flesh in the evening; and he drank of the brook”. You too as a Believer can be exempted from the harsh realities of living in a world so polluted, depraved and suffering.

Divine direction is the key to divine provision: 1 kings 17:8-16 (NIV), “Then the word of the Lord came to him: “Go at once to Zarephath in the region of Sidon and stay there. I have directed a widow there to supply you with food.” So he went to Zarephath. When he came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, “Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?” As she was going to get it, he called, “And bring me, please, a piece of bread.” “As as the Lord your God lives,” she replied, “I don’t have surely any bread—only a handful of flour in a jar and a little olive oil in a jug. I am gathering a few sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son, that we may eat it—and die.” Elijah said to her, “Don’t be afraid. Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small loaf of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son. For this is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the Lord sends rain on the land.’” She went away and did as Elijah had told her. So there was food every day for Elijah and for the woman and her family. For the jar of flour was not used up and the jug of oil did not run dry, in keeping with the word of the Lord spoken by Elijah”.

God provides for the people He directs. It is God that leads you into His provision. He directs you to where what you are looking for is located. The absence of direction is the shortage of provision. What belongs to you is not everywhere. It is somewhere. Divine direction is the secret of divine provision. When you are directed, sweat will be eliminated and effect will be generated. There are those you may not see their sweat, yet you can’t deny their effect. The voice of God is the voice of divine direction.

DIVINE DIRECTION ENHANCES PROGRESS: LUKE 5:1-6 (AMPC), “Now it occurred that while the people pressed upon Jesus to hear the message of God, He was standing by the Lake of Gennesaret (Sea of Galilee). And He saw two boats drawn up by the lake, but the fishermen had gone down from them and were washing their Nets. And getting into one of the boats, [the one] that belonged to Simon (Peter), He requested him to draw away a little from the shore. Then He sat down and continued to teach the crowd [of people] from the boat. When He had stopped speaking, He said to Simon (Peter), Put out into the deep [water], and lower your nets for a haul. And Simon (Peter) answered, Master, we toiled all night [[a]exhaustingly] and caught nothing [in our nets]. But [b]on the ground of Your word, I will lower the nets [again]. And when they had done this, they caught a great number of fish; and as their nets were [[c]at the point of] breaking”. Progress will be a day dream if we are not directed. Divine direction is the master key to progress and prosperity. Many people are stagnated in their life because of lack of direction. Divine directions lifts your life from the mere levels of effort and motions. It brings you to the enviable level of tangible progress and proofs. To lack direction is to be stuck with the multitude in an unending circle of motion and frustration. To make real progress in real time, you must find divine direction for your life.

DIRECTION MAKES OUR JOURNEY EASY: In the absence of direction, wandering is inevitable in our journey. Divine direction provokes speed. A man who does not have direction will spend more time on the way. Knowing your direction shortens your journey. Without direction, you may never arrive at your destination. When you are directed, you enjoy unusual ease. PSALM 25:13, “His soul shall dwell at ease; and his seed shall inherit the earth”. Life is not supposed to be an unending circle of suffering, hardship and frustration for a Believer. Life can be real easy when you follow God’s direction.

Divine direction guarantees divine backing: hebrews 2:4 (AMPC), “[Besides this evidence] it was also established and plainly endorsed by God, Who showed His approval of it by signs and wonders and various miraculous manifestations of [His] power and by imparting the gifts of the Holy Spirit [to the believers] according to His own will”. God is never a follower, He’s always a Leader. Whenever He directs you, He goes ahead of you. He will always back up what He initiated. The guarantee of your success in any undertaking is the divine backing you command and enjoy. Your divine backing is a function of divine direction. God will not travel with you on a journey He didn’t send you. God will not sponsor projects He did not command or initiate. God will not ordinarily wade into that which is not His will. To enjoy His Presence and Power, we must constantly follow His voice of directions.

• To be continued