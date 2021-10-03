Introduction

Wisdom is the quality or state of being wise. It is the application of the knowledge of what is true or right coupled with just judgment as to action. A wise person is one that is having the power of discerning and judging properly as to what is true or right; he is one who possesses discernment, judgment, or discretion. Ephesians 5:15-17 says, “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.” Circumspect means to be watchful and discreet means to be cautious or prudent.

Wisdom is an important virtue or gift in a Christian’s life. This scripture in fact says, “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7. As we go through life as man, woman, wife, husband, mother, father, minister, leader, etc we are faced with various challenges, some of them very complex and intimidating. Most of the time what we need to address the challenges is wisdom. For lack of this important tool of wisdom many lives, families and ministries have been wrecked. Wisdom promotes and prolongs life. Proverbs 4:10 says, “Hear, O my son, and receive my sayings; and the years of thy life shall be many.” May God grant each one of us wisdom to respond to all the complex issues associated with life in Jesus name.

Wisdom has two perspectives: the natural wisdom and the divine wisdom which is the true wisdom. We need both in order to succeed in life and fulfill the purpose of God for our lives.

THE SOURCE OF TRUE WISDOM

True wisdom is from above: From The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit.

James 1:5 is emphatic as to the source of true wisdom. “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” God is the source of true wisdom. James 3:13-18 says, “Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.” People who are proud, overbearing and disdainful may be regarded as scholars and having great learning but such cannot be equated to true wisdom. The works of the flesh in a person’s life is an indication that such have no true wisdom.

True wisdom is always accompanied by godly attitude, godly disposition and godly mindset. John 16:13 says, “Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.” True wisdom can only proceed from the Spirit of truth (The Spirit of God). Those who cannot speak the truth do not have true wisdom.

From the Scriptures (The Word of God)

Those who spend quality time with the word of God – reading and meditating on it are beneficiaries of true wisdom – the wisdom needed to please God. The grace to take wise decisions that will produce salvation, righteousness and perfect living comes from having interaction with the word of God. 2 Timothy 3:15-17 says, “And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” In moments of trials, persecutions and challenges, the word of God enables us to respond positively. Romans 15:4 says, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.”

Beloved, the word of God (the Scriptures) has the answer to questions surrounding our lives and situations and as we discipline ourselves to read, meditate upon understand the word, we are filled with the divine wisdom needed to respond wisely and appropriately to issues.

From Sanctified Experience

The Christian life is a life of grace and this grace is accessed by faith. As Christians, we can glory (rejoice) in tribulations because of our justification and the sanctified experience we have in our relationship with God – the grace of God in Christ being poured upon us, the love of God being shed in our hearts and the power of the Holy Spirit being displayed in our lives.

This unique, glorious experience is what enables and empowers us to walk in wisdom and hope for the full realization of the counsel of God upon us. Romans 5:3-5 put it clearly, “And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; And patience, experience; and experience, hope: And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.”

The need for wisdom – true wisdom cannot be overemphasized. We live in times when the days are evil and for us to live above the wickedness and evil prevalent in this period, we must take up the responsibility to pray and seek for true wisdom. This wisdom will keep us always on the winning side, assuring our success and fulfillment in life and preparing us for the glorious, eternal reign with Christ and God.

CALL TO SALVATION

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

