Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.

Carrington, according to his wife, Arese, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones at a ripe age of 90.

Arese said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly.

“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law. Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life.

“Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.”

He was United States Ambassador to Nigeria from 1993 till 1997. He was previously the United States Ambassador to Senegal from 1980 to 1981.