Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakardan Wamakko (Sokoto Central) at the weekend applauded the directive given to security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately bring banditry to an end in the North-Western states.

The President had directed security chiefs to put a stop to nefarious activities of bandits in Northwest states following the gruesome murder of some people in Sokoto State recently.

Chairman Senate committee on Defence said the Rapid Response Team put in place to deal with the bandits by the President was evident in Mr. President’s desire to end criminal activities in the affected Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states.

To Wamakko, “the swift response by the presidency has further proved the magnanimity of the president in ensuring every Nigerian is protected and provided with the enabling environment to do their legitimate business in any part of the country.

“Inhabitants of three states namely Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto have for too long been living in perpetual fear. But it is time decisive action is taken to end this menace and I’m convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to bringing to an end these nefarious activities that have claimed several innocent lives.

“The inhabitants of Isa, Sabon Birni, Gudu, Tangaza Goronyo and Rabah local government areas of Sokoto states have suffered in the hands of the bandits who have almost taken over parts of these areas. We thank Mr. President for his presidential order of massive crack down on the criminals once and for all”, he said.

Wamakko further explained that both chambers of the National Assembly were committed to a roadmap that would lead to the elimination of all forms of banditry activities, adding that the lawmakers are solidly behind Mr. President in his resolve to wipe out criminals not only in the north-west but also the entire region and the country as well.

He however called on the President to establish a permanent military base in the affected areas, with a view to decisively deal with the criminal elements and for socio- economic activities to return to normal.