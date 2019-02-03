Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A former governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Alhaji Aliyu, Magatakarda Wamakko, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not breached the nation’s constitution by suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, based on the directive of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Wamakko made the assertion in Goronyo town, headquarters of Goronyo Local Government, Sokoto State, during the ongoing campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

The senator insisted that by suspending Onnoghen, the president had not in any way flouted the constitution of the country.

According to him, “the President has promised to sustain his ongoing fight against corruption and the suspended CJN is being tried by the CCT, for acting in deviance to the nation’s constitution.

“The president is not corrupt, and he has promised to prosecute any person found to be corrupt and I strongly support him; anybody found wanting in this direction, including myself, should be prosecuted.”

He further recalled that, in 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan, unilaterally removed the present Emir of Kano, Sanusi, Lamido Sanusi, who was the then governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, from office; “he removed the then president , Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, from office, as well the then Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun from office , among others.”

Wamakko also recalled that, Senate President Bukola Saraki, had removed the Kwara State Chief Judge, from office when he was the governor of the state.

His words: “They all did that unilaterally and nobody raised any eyebrow. All those who are now disparaging the president for doing his constitutional duty are unpatriotic, sadistic and dastardly.”

He, however, promised that the endemic water scarcity now plaguing the state would be history within the first three months, if the All Progressives Congress (APC ), gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed, Aliyu Sokoto and his running mate, Alhaji Faruku, Malami Yabo, are elected in the forthcoming election.

On his part, the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Sokoto also promised to restore sanity into the state and local governments civil services, with adequate funds for them to function effectively.

In their remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa, Sadiq Achida, the Chairman, Sokoto East Senatorial District Campaign Committee, Senator Bello, Jibril Gada, and the Chairman of the party in Goronyo local government, Alhaji Kabiru, Sarkin Fulani, all promised that people in the state would massively vote for the party’s candidates, at all levels.