Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former governor of Spkoto state, Aliyu Wamakko has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Reacting to the incident, Wamakko who is representing Sokoto North senatorial district at the National Assembly expressed distressed over the death of these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

Wamakko assure that, the security agencies will continue to do everything possible to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.

He called on the people to continue with maximum support and cooperation toward the effort of this administration is confronting the security challenges facing the country.