Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has upheld the election of Aliyu Wamakko as senator representing Sokoto North district.

The appellate court in its ruling dismissed the appeal brought by Ahmed Mohammed Maccido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maccido had challenged the judgement of the National and States Assemblies Elections Petitions Tribunal which dismissed his petition for being statute barred, as it was filed out of time.

Justice Hamman Akawu Barka, who read the judgment yesterday, dismissed the appeal, saying, “we found out that, it is statute barred, as it was filed out of time. I however make no order as to costs. The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Musa Saulawa and Justice Fatima O. Akinbanmi, all agreed with the judgment.

In another judgement, Justice Saulawa, dismissed the appeal filed by Kabiru Marafa Achida of the PDP, challenging the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the election of Aliyu Ibrahim Almustapha of the APC, representing Rabbah and Wurno federal constituency.

Justice Saulawa also dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Shehu Shagari of the PDP, challenging the tribunal judgment that upheld the election of Abubakar Umar Yabo of the APC, representing Yabo and Shagari federal constituency.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by Saadu Nabunkari of the APC, challenging the judgment of the lower court that upheld the election of Mani Maishinko Katami of the PDP, representing Binji and Silame federal constituency.