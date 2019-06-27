Chinenye Anuforo

As part of the June 2019 World Milk Day celebration, the Management and all the staff of FrieslandCampina WAMCO took to the streets to serve nourishing Peak Milk breakfast to Nigerian masses amid fun and music.

Leading the Peak healthy dairy breakfast campaign, Mr. Ben Langat and his top team assembled and set up breakfast serving points as early as 8am at numerous bus parks and market places in Agege, Ogba, Lagos Island, FESTAC, Ajah, Mushin and Obalende, among other popular locations.

Raising awareness on the health benefits of proper nourishment at the start of each new day, FrieslandCampina WAMCO breakfast hosts and hostesses, while handing out breakfast packs to people taught them the importance of eating healthy breakfast, which includes milk.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, FrieslandCampina WAMCO tagged the days leading up to the World Milk Day as “National Breakfast Week” and amplified the necessity of daily dairy-based breakfast, which is often ignored by many.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO volunteers served Peak Milk breakfasts to over one million Nigerians across FCT Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Edo and Enugu states thus gradually establishing a counterculture to prioritise breakfasts again.

In a statement to the media, Langat said the World Milk Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of dairy in healthy diets.

He said: “As a socially responsible corporation, we are spreading the message on having a nourishing breakfast that includes milk to optimise our physical and mental potential throughout the day. Have a Peak breakfast today and remain unstoppable.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Peak, being committed to quality dairy nutrition since 1954 aims to revive the breakfast culture in Nigeria.”

The National Breakfast Week, a first-of-a-kind initiative by Peak Milk also comprised of Children’s Day breakfast banquets across the country and a courtesy breakfast occasion with dairy farmers in Iseyin, Oyo State, who provide the raw milk purchased and used in the production of Peak Milk through the company’s Dairy Development Programme.

The DDP initiated by FrieslandCampina WAMCO is a socio-economic driver that provides sustainable growth for dairy farmers and other stakeholders. It presents opportunities for local dairy farmers, while significantly improving food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. Since 2001, it has been observed on June 1 each year and provides an opportunity to bring attention to activities that relate to the dairy sector.