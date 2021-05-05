By Henry Uche, Lagos

In a bid to meet the ever increasing housing challenge in the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, Uyo, WANA Court is set to launch its first private premium real estate in Uyo.

‘The estate, which will be situated along the airport road in Uyo, will offer inhabitants 24-hour power supply, security assurance and recreational facilities, among many exciting offers,’ the CEO of InMotions Real Estate company, the developers of WANA Court, Mr Gideon Ekanem, said.

According to Ekanem, the project was timely and well though out. In his words: ‘We are aware of the deep sea port that has been approved and the BUA group has considered Akwa Ibom State to site their multi billion naira refinery. This is the best time to provide premium housing to the vast number of business people that will throng the state in the next few months.

‘The estate is strategically located in an area that gives easy access to the seaport and the airport from Uyo and has been commonly described as ‘the new Uyo’.

‘A 480 square meter and 800 square meter which can be acquired for 1.5 million and 2.5 million, respectively, would have customers develop their lands according to the model defined by the estate planners to maintain the prestige of the estate and give the estate view great aesthetics.’

According to Mr Saide Ahmadu, who purchased an 800 square metre plot in the estate, ‘Uyo today is way different form Uyo four years ago when I served as a [National Youth Service] Corps member. A lot has changed and more change is coming, this is the best time to grab a piece of this fast growing city.’