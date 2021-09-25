From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria has called on the Nigerian government to recognise and promote the role of women in peacebuilding activities in order to forestall peace and security in the country.

National Network Coordinator Chief Mrs Bridget Osakwe made the appeal while marking the 2021 World Peace Day, with the theme “Recovery Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”.

She said women play important role in stabilising society, starting from the home.

‘Women have from time to time shown that they bring qualitative improvement in structuring peace, and has such, should not be undermined in peacebuilding activities,’ she said.

The WANEP boss said that the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, recognises the role of women in peacebuilding activities.

According to her, UNSCR 1325 recognises ‘the disproportionate impact of armed conflicts on women and the pivotal role of women in peacebuilding; the under-valued and underutilised contributions women make to conflict prevention, peacekeeping, conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

‘The importance of their equal and full participation as active agents in peace and security; and that women worldwide are playing active and positive roles in conflict resolution and peacebuilding and the critical role that women’s participation in public life, politics and the security sector has for ensuring that women’s rights are protected in conflict and post-conflict situations.’

She said WANEP Nigeria has over the years embarked on programmes and training in different parts of Nigeria helping to sensitise women on their role in peacebuilding and security.

‘Generally, WANEP Nigeria seeks to strengthen the peacebuilding capacity of organisations and practitioners to actively engage in prevention and peaceful transformation of violent conflicts in Nigeria; increase awareness and use of non-violent strategies as a proactive response to conflicts in order to avoid violence; to promote principled and responsive leadership in the country within the context that appreciates the culture of non-violence, advocates for just political structures and relationships; and lots more.’

She gave the network thematic areas to include: active non-violence and peace education; conflict prevention: early warning and early response; women in peacebuilding; democracy and good governance; and research, publications and network coordination.

