Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and concerned stakeholders have decried the increase in rape cases in the North East.

The group also raised concerns over the poor commitment of state governments in the North, to protect the rights of children against violence and abuse.

WANEP stated this at a Consultative Meeting on Women and Countering Violent Extremism in the North East organised in Abuja with the support of Norwegian Agency for Development and Cooperation (NORAD).

Prof. Patricia Donli, a consultant on child abuse lamented the rise in rape cases in the North East saying some children in the region have known nothing but violence. Donli said the lack of implementation of relevant laws that protect the rights of children had given rise to varying degrees of abuses in the region.

“Rape cases are on the increase in the North East. We had four cases in Maiduguri IDPs last week. Just recently two sisters were raped by a teacher, a little boy was nailed on his head. General hospitals smell so bad because of girls suffering from VVF due to child marriage,” Donli said.

She regretted that the 11 northern states are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act (CRA) enacted in 2003 and the Violence Against Person ( Prohibition) Act, regretting that even in states where implementations have started, it has been very slow due to lack of coordination among actors and the political will from government.

Donli urged governors not to see these policies as acts that promotes child rights, but see it as policies that will be used to protect their children and place priority on them. She also called for increased awareness on the law among the populace.

Donli bemoaned the poor participation of women in countering violent extremism despite the unique role they play in restoring peace. She said Nigeria launched its second National Action Plan (NAP) for the Implementation of UNSC1235 and related resolutions on May 9, 2017, for the period between 2017 and 2020.

NAP being one of the most powerful tools governments, multilateral organisations, and civil society have to increase the inclusion of women in politics and peace building, and the protection of women and girls in times of war, was domesticated to State level State Action Plan (SAP), she said.