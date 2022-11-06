From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Nigeria has called for increased networking and collaboration between relevant stakeholders to end incessant attack on women and children in the country.

Head of Programme, WANEP, Mrs. Patience Ikpeh-Obaulo, made the call during a one-day strategic meeting with key stakeholders on women and insecurity in Nigeria, put together by WANEP, with support from Urgent Action Fund Africa for Women’s Human Rights.

She said the aim was to respond to the impact of insecurity on women and girls by eliciting the opinion of prominent Nigerians to champion a national campaign against the killings.

“The importance of this stakeholders meeting cannot be overemphasized because the reports we receive on daily basis about the killings of women and girls in different parts of Nigeria, are disturbing.

“According to data generated from the Nigeria Security Report, 7,222 fatalities were recorded between January and July 2022 with 4,420 people (including 400 females, 270 children) abducted from January to August 2022 as recorded in WANEP’s National Early Warning System (NEWS).

“Additionally, the rising insecurity and kidnapping has led to the closure of schools in vulnerable communities, with a total of 11,536 schools shut down since December 2022.