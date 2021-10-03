By Christy Anyanwu

Get real! Everyone wants to look good, ageless and fresh. And there are simple, easy ways of achieving the look you desire. Just take these steps:

•Use a moisturizer and then apply foundation.

•Try a collagen-based face cream

•Use a concealer for dark circles

•Keep your eye makeup simple

•Curl the lashes

•Apply SPF daily

•Gently remove your eye makeup

•Find a “happy medium” hair length

