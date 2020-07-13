After submitting my article, calling for a new world order, I felt I should have entitled it Wanted: A New Moral Code. However, when it was published, it so generated furore I felt the need to revisit it, not really as a sequel, but to address issues raised by one of the ardent readers of this column.

His name is Ben Nwayotalu (+234-8025757508), a gentleman for whom I have utmost respect because of his self-assumed role as my greatest hailer and critic.

He wrote: “From your today’s classic homily, entitled: WANTED: A NEW WORLD ORDER, you opined ‘Why cannot they just make laws to slash off these dangerous guns dangling between the thighs of men doing illicit duties?’ And I got goose bumps and or chills reading that from your ‘hallowed’ heart. You’re angry, and perhaps, rightly so, but, you allowed your anger to get the better part of you.

Now, what do you suggest should be the penalty for women who rape men, even though the occurrence is low?

Now, what did God Almighty do to the angels who materialised and had sexual relations with the daughters of men? The Bible records that He (God) imprisoned them into outer darkness while awaiting for final destruction at the close of Age. So, imprisonment, perhaps, for life, is the best suggestion, my brother.

Finally, why is rape so rampant nowadays? Have you thought of the crazy ways our female gender dress? Even to the hallowed sanctuaries of God and most pastors (dogs of men, apologies, you) tolerate and rationalise that. Rape is unheard of during the time of our mothers. Think about it. Shalom!”

Clearly, Ben has a point there that I wrote mostly out of anger. I am angry that a far worse pandemic is ravaging our society more than the coronavirsus pandemic we are grappling with. However, I disagree with him on the proposed life jail option. Taking care of the rapists in jail would further drain the leaking or scanty treasury. Slicing that ‘thing’ off remains the best option because rapists would remain a danger to womenfolk, and we cannot afford keeping them in jail for a time or for life at public expense.

In fact, I hold the same view about all these looters. Government should just strip them of all our money and let them go instead of wasting more money taking care of them in jail where they even infect prison officials with their corruptive virus that secures them more comfort than the common man outside the prisons. Once you take away what is criminally gotten that funds their odious lifestyle, they would all soon die quietly and leave the world a better place.

If God jailed the sexy angels for life; that may be because there was no record that they raped the daughters of men. It was a consensual lecherous act by doomed creatures. Moreover, God has the resources and facilities to keep them in jail for as long as He wished; we don’t. As it is, our prisons have exceeded their capacities and we can’t further encumber them with these moral flotsam.

Of course, my stand on the madness of scanty dressing is well known and documented. Nevertheless, this repulsing fad is condemnable; it is no excuse for rape. I wonder why, seeing all that nudity, you have not personally grabbed any lady with open booth you come across and poke your inflamed nozzle into her tank without consent. And by the way, must I steal that Rolls Royce because the owner packed it carelessly with the doors open?

Come to think of it, how about the babies in diapers being violated by even their own fathers? We need a permanent solution, which I believe is in castration; that’s enough to scare the daylight out of the deviants. Anyone that cherishes his instrument would be wary of satanic proposition and know how to zip up.

Women rapists? Methinks the same law should apply if convicted. Maybe find a way of sealing up the noxious pit permanently with macadam, binding wire or something; this is not a laughing matter.

Lest I forget, the bible did not just tell us about the angels and their philandering with daughters of men. It also told us to cut off any body part that stands in our way to making heaven. So, the state would actually be doing the fiends a favour so that the evil women constitute shall no longer be their portion. I suspect that many randy men may even voluntarily submit themselves to be castrated. After all, the cause of all the aspirations, strife and loot is rooted in a woman’s smouldering thighs.

Ask Samson what he saw in Delilah that led to his suicide. Ask King Solomon what he needed a harem of 1,000 women for that also led to his untimely death. Ask even his father, King David, before him, why Uriah had to die such that even in his very old age, the family felt all he needed to be warm was a Lolita.

My brother, o di egwu o! E get as e be.

Anambra speaks

Governorship elections in Anambra State since the inception of the Fourth Republic have always been based on popularity of either the parties or the contestants involved. From the days of Chinwoke Mbadinuju,of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Chris Ngige’s truncated regime (PDP); then Peter Obi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and, finally, Willie Obiano, also of APGA, the situation hasn’t changed.

The incumbent governor, Obiano, will have rounded off his eight years mandate in 2021. Therefore, Anambra indigenes will go to the polls to elect another governor.

As expected, a lot of big players are gearing up to contest but the eventual winner will emerge based on his or her popularity.

To ensure that only credible candidates, who are interested and willing to serve the people emerge in next year’s governorship election in the state, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, the media, lawyers, Project 20 Million and other major stakeholders have come together under the aegis of ANAMBRA SPEAKS.

The group recognises that though money plays a big role during the run-up to the election but, unlike in other states, it is not a decider on who will eventually win the election, as history has shown how moneybag candidates lost woefully because they were not popular with the people.

ANAMBRA SPEAKS intends to conduct an opinion poll, which will show the popularity or otherwise of all the governorship aspirants. The idea is to give Ndi-Anambra the opportunity to speak their minds on their preferred choice for governor in 2021.

The opinion poll shall be based on party affiliations, resources for the campaign, manifestoes of the parties and their candidates for the state, legal issues, academic qualifications, zonal structure as well as political capacity of the aspirants and parties.

Every Anambra adult above 18 years is entitled to participate in the opinion polls, which shall not be restricted to only persons resident in Anambra. Considering the wide network of people, who will be involved in reaching out to people in the hinterland and the extensive coverage, promoters of ANAMBRA SPEAKS have promised to ensure that the results of the poll would be credible enough.