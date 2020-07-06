I don’t think this headline is exactly correct. Reason is that the world does not even have an order anymore before we look for a new one.

The world at creation was full of chaos until God breathed on it, bringing sanity and orderliness.

Man began his journey to disorder from the time he appeared on the earth, beginning from Adam, who ate the fruit he was forbidden to eat despite several other fruits available to him. Then Cain killed Abel and the descent to anarchy provoked God to destroy the world. Only Noah, and his family, was saved. Soon after, instead of living righteously, Noah’s children thought of a scheme to climb directly into heaven to escape future flooding. God scattered them and on and on humanity has continued its downward skid to damnation.

In our perfidy, we have expelled God from out dealings and it is laughable that a tenant should drive the landlord out of his house and occupy without repercussions. We gave our kids condoms and guns in place of bibles and can no longer sleep in peace. Now in our overly libertine inclination, mothers marry their sons, and fathers their daughters. Incest is no longer a taboo; homosexuality and lesbianism thrive, even on the pulpit and it is all right if Steve no more has need for Eve but fellow Steve and vice versa.

Ritual killing, fraud and armed robbery have become the order of the day. And we have also turned God’s precious gifts, children, into merchandise in our baby factories where little girls are turned into baby machines or sold into prostitution abroad. Rapists are on the prowl everywhere, endangering the female folk. Infants are no more safe, even in company with close relations, fathers inclusive. What in the world would a man see in a three-month-old baby that could push him to rape her?

Sadly, our leaders seem confused or downright inept. In any case, they are equally culpable. Where are they when these atrocious deeds take place? Why cannot they just make laws to slash off these dangerous guns dangling between the thighs of men doing illicit duties?

Killing means nothing to man anymore. We kill with relish and get killed with ignominy. A few days ago, in Etiti, Imo State, a woman was attacked in her residence by unknown assailants, who macheted to death, as her children watched their mother bled to death. Even in neigbouring Umuezeala Nsu, the people woke up one morning to see part of their land already cleared by herdsmen preparatory to build a ruga settlement or for any other purpose.

Also, the police in Rivers State have just uncovered a soakaway filled up with about twenty corpses in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State. I watched the video of the wretched suspect, confessing his alleged crime. The country’s leadership and security apparatchik seem emasculated as Bok Haram and its sister goons in banditry have turned the North into a killing field and still occupy swathes of territory. To worsen the matter, activities of Fulani herdsmen are intolerable. We live in an unjust and unfair system. That is why Nigeria has become a cow country where herdsmen would move into people’s farms, kill the owners and fed the crops to their cattle. They are beyond reproach of the law for they have become law unto themselves. That is why nothing happens to them and they are allowed to still threaten everybody, claiming ownership of a country already inhabited by the time they arrived here. Why cannot the government deal decisively with the goons of blood by whatever guise they manifest? Must we play politics with everything, including human lives? Death has no tribesman and the earlier our leaders weigh in heavily on these herdsmen, the better and safer for them and the rest of us.

It is worth noting that brutality and bestial inclination is not peculiar to Nigeria though. All over the world, one form of wickedness or another reigns. We cannot forget in a hurry the black lives matter protests in the US, following the bestial murder of George Floyd. Such is the situation in several theatres of the world.

Why will not God be angry. He is angry with the wicked everyday but now, his anger is burning like acid. So, Jeremiah 25:29b-35 comes to roost:

“… for I will call for a sword upon all the inhabitants of the earth, saith the Lord of hosts. Therefore prophesy thou against them all these words, and say unto them, The Lord shall roar from on high, and utter his voice from his holy habitation; he shall mightily roar upon his habitation; he shall give a shout, as they that tread the grapes, against all the inhabitants of the earth. A noise shall come even to the ends of the earth; for the Lord hath a controversy with the nations, he will plead with all flesh; he will give them that are wicked to the sword, saith the Lord. Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the earth. And the slain of the Lord shall be at that day from one end of the earth even unto the other end of the earth: they shall not be lamented, neither gathered, nor buried; they shall be dung upon the ground. Howl, ye shepherds, and cry; and wallow yourselves in the ashes, ye principal of the flock: for the days of your slaughter and of your dispersions are accomplished; and ye shall fall like a pleasant vessel. And the shepherds shall have no way to flee, nor the principal of the flock to escape.”

From the foregoing, we can deduce that there is danger! These are ominous times for humanity. Is the scenario not what we are facing today?

The world is in panic mode and calls it COVID-19 but I call it Divine judgment upon a recalcitrant world long foretold. Science has failed and confused medics are even running away from treating suspected cases. People are dying like flies and we foolishly continue in sin oblivious of death, lurking menacingly at the doorstep.

Unless we retrace our steps and enthrone a new world order, the end of COVID-19 is not yet in sight. More people will yet die and only those that run to the Lord in repentance and rectitude can survive it.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

This is a clarion call for all to turn a new leaf. Our lifestyle is suicidal. We need a new world order bereft of foul lucre, depravity and debauchery. We need a new world order whose plank is righteousness and fear of God.

Sadly too, for those that choose to live in a state, that is just the beginning of sorrow; there is yet a second death where eternity awaits such a soul in unquenchable hellfire..

Those who trust in their influence and affluence and so swagger with inebriated swagger shall be disappointed because it shall fail them woefully, as COVID-19 has. This pandemic is a precursor to what lies ahead: All men are equal before God and inheritors of a small portion of the red earth. Likewise, we all shall get our rightful dues according to our deed on earth when we cross over to eternity and meet with the owner of life, who abhors the shenanigans of man.