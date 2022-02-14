From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, and four others are now in its custody.

This came a few hours after the agency had declared Abba Kyari wanted over his involvement in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal.

The confirmation was contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Police Force has handed over the suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, to the anti-narcotic agency.

Five of the wanted suspects namely: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja at about 5 pm on Monday 14th February to formally hand them over for interrogation and further investigation.

The Agency wishes to assure that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.