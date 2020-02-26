Tony Osauzo, Benin

The leader of the kidnap gang that abducted Andy Ehanire, Executive Director, Ogba Zoological Garden, Benin City, has been arrested by men of the anti-kidnapping squad of the Edo State Police Command.

The suspect described by the police as most wanted kidnap kingpin outside from the abduction of Ehanire, was also responsible for the murder of three policemen who were shot dead.

The 48-year old prime suspect, Alebi, was arrested in his hideout in Sapele, Delta State. The kidnap victim, Mr Andy Ehanire, a blood brother of the Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire, was violently abducted on september 24, 2017 during which process three policemen on guard duty at the Zoo premises were killed.

The suspect and his gang, earlier arrested by the police, had stormed Ogba Zoo in Benin City around 5 pm with an Audi 80 car. They allegedly befriended the three policemen on duty, bought some drinks and interacted freely with them but suddenly brought out AK 47 riffles and shot dead the policemen.

The policemen killed in the Ogba Zoo premises were: Inspector Henry Eguaoba, Seargent Christopher Omoregie, and Sergeant Igbinoba Stephen, all from Airport Division in Benin city.

The suspect, popularly known in the underworld as Asaba, immediately ran after Mr. Andy Ehanire, who wanted to escape, held him and dispossessed him of his revolver pistol before dragging him into a waiting Audi 80 car amid sporadic shooting into the air before they drove to Ogba river bank where a speed boat was on standby for them. To avoid any trace, the abductors burnt the Audi car.

They reportedly took their victim through Ologbo River to Ogbogolo River side in Warri, Delta State, where ransom negotiation was opened. It was learnt that dollars equivalent of N65 million was collected as ransom. But a gang member stole part of the money and allegedly declared N42 million as the amount he collected from the family.

Ehanire, managed to escape ,but could not find his way out of the creek and was later recaptured.

Meanwhile, Asaba, has disclosed that five soldiers who were on their trail in the creek were killed and their military patrol boat capsized.

Asaba who has two wives and eight children, pleaded for mercy. He said he had since repented and has become a church worker. The Police, however, said Asaba and other members of his gang would be charged to court for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.