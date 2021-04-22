From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday, arrested a notorious major supplier of illicit drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apollos, during an early morning raid of his hideout at Mbausi in Isiala Ngwa North area of the state.

Also, in Taraba state, a 61-year-old drug trafficker, Lawan Gambo Umar, has been arrested by the agency, for trafficking 58.50kg of cannabis Sativa.

A statement released, yesterday, by the Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babatemi, explained that Apollos had been on the wanted list of the Abia state Command of the NDLEA since February, following the arrest of one Chima Ukeleonu, the suspect behind the video that went viral in January 2021, showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street. As a result, 38-year-old Apollos was put on a wanted list.

Following his arrest in the early hours of yesterday, the Abia state government has already marked his house that serves as his hideout for demolition. Commander, Abia state Command of the NDLEA, Bamidele Akingbade, said: “The Command has been on his trail since February this year.