Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The military has reportedly killed wanted Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, yesterday evening in Nasarawa. Forty of his men were said to have been captured.

The Commander of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma Local Government Area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama confirmed to Channels Television via telephone the killing of Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

Gadzama revealed Gana was killed this evening in a firefight with military personnel.

Gana had been on the wanted list of security operatives after he was fingered in various criminal acts including the murder of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Special Security, Denen Igbana.

A bounty of N5 million was initially promised anyone who could give useful information that would lead to Gana’s arrest in 2018. The ransom was later jacked up to N10 million and then N50 million.

However, the militia kingpin who had enjoyed amnesty under Governor Ortom’s government had resurfaced after being in hiding for four years to surrender to government for a second amnesty following appeals by elders of the Sankera intermediate area.

Many prominent sons of the Sankera Area including traditional rulers and clergymen and politicians had gone to Katsina-Ala Local Government to receive the repentant militias including Gana and were on their way to present them to the state government when they were allegedly rounded up at Yandev.

Governor Ortom confirmed that the convoy conveying the repented criminals to Makurdi around Maseje village close to Yandev roundabouts was intercepted by the military.

He said 67 criminals from Logo, 25 from Ukum and over 80 from Katsina-Ala repented in the Sankera area and had surrendered their arms, adding that only 42 of this number made it to Makurdi after the military interception.