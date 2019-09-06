For African fashion designers it’s a jolly good time, as Design Fashion Africa (DFA) has launched a search for the next superstar designer from the continent.

The platform, which seeks to discover, inspire and empower existing and up and coming designers to commercialise their talents, is set to kick off its maiden edition.

The unveling event held recently at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, and attended by celebrities like Idia Aisien, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Mai Atafo, outlined the goal the initiative hopes to achieve and the journey each designer is expected to undergo in their bid to become the next big thing on the fashion scene.

The stages include an online fashion challenge, a fashion training academy and a runway fashion show where finalists will exhibit their works to the public. There are also plans for a marketplace where fashion lovers can pick up accessories and outfits that they fall in love with.

Idia Aisien, spokesperson for the project, expressed delight in the reception the programme has already received judging from the number of key industry players in attendance at the announcement cocktail, believing the awareness would only get better.

“We want the message to go as far as possible, and reach everyone interested in fashion so we can expose the very best designers to the rest of the world,” she stated.

Also commenting, Ohimai Atafo said: “Opportunities like this don’t come every day in the fashion industry and I’m happy I get to work with the guys at Jakaranda and Oracle to pull this off.”