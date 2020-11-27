By TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police said they have arrested a suspected sea pirate after attacking a passenger boat on Bonny waterway.

It was gathered that the suspect, Dan Clifford George, has been on a wanted list.

Saturday Sun gathered that the pirates had attacked the passenger boat around Asarama area of Andoni Local Government Area of the State heading to Port Harcourt and robbed the of their belongings.

Further information said a passenger lost his life, while many other travellers sustained various degrees of injury during the operation.

It was learned that during the attack some of the passengers jumped into the river and the driver of the boat carrying the pirates accidently fell into the river as well.

According to a source, the bandits abandoned their driver and zoomed off with the help of another volunteer.

Saturday Sun gathered that the one of the passengers who had escaped the attack identified the driver of the hoodlum’s boat after he (the drivers) was saved from the river.

The source said: “We arrested one of the pirates. He is their driver. His name is Dan Clifford George. One of the passengers that was attacked and escaped identified him.

State Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development said police has launched manhunt on other fleeing members of the gang.

Omoni said: “I can confirm the incident happened on Bonny river. Daniel Clifford George from Asarama in Andoni Local Government Area. He is on police wanted list. He was arrested alongside others.

“We have also gone after the others that fled. They are helping us in getting information. They are members of a gang of pirates terrorizing the Bonny river.